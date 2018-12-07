Bathroom Auditions, Broadway Soulmates & More! What We Learned on #LiveatFive This Week

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects. We learn a lot about our guests and every week we will round-up five of the most surprising, funny and heart-warming lessons we learned.

1. Conor Maynard Had a Meeting in the Ladies Room with Jerry Mitchell

Known for hit singles and a popular YouTube channel, Conor Maynard is making his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots. When the newcomer stopped by #LiveAtFive on December 4, he told us about his unusual audition process. "I got a phone call from my manager saying Cyndi Lauper has been in touch with us," Maynard said. "I remember thinking, 'This is so random.' For me, it was like a pilot reaching out and saying, 'Do you want to fly the plane today?' I would like to but I don’t know if I have the qualifications... I did a read-through of one of the scenes with [director/choreographer] Jerry Mitchell in the ladies bathroom of the theater! All the rooms were occupied so we just went in there!" Maynard definitely got a unique experience and, thankfully, booked the job.

2. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Still Got a Thing Going On

Frequent collaborators Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were #LiveAtFive guests on December 5 to discuss their score to the new Disney movie musical Mary Poppins Returns. The two have a long history: a Tony Award win for Hairspray, Emmy nominations and even a 35-year romance. Post break-up, Shaiman and Wittman's friendship flourished. “We still meet every day at 9:00am and he goes home at 5:00pm,” Wittman said. "Out of all the things in my life that’s what I’m most proud of, our relationship and that we’ve been able to continue working together.” While Shaiman is married to Louis Mirabal and Wittman is also taken, feelings remain strong. “I was in an interview the other day and I called him my soulmate,” Shaiman said. “I’m just so lucky to have two soulmates. We should all be so lucky.” Aww...

3. Ward Horton Wants to Star in (Wait For It...) Hamilton!

Ward Horton is currently making his Broadway debut in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song and he already has his eyes set on another role. When appearing on the December 6 episode of #LiveAtFive, Horton revealed what Broadway hit he wants to conquer next. “I want to be in Hamilton," Horton said. "Can I be in Hamilton? I guess George Washington is the only thing they’d cast me as but come on. They could throw me in some of that other stuff. I saw it recently and I would love to be a part of that.” While we do think Horton would be an exceptional King George, it's important to note that when asked if he sings, Horton replied, "In the shower, I do."

4. Eugene Lee Isn't Chilling Backstage at American Son

When they're not on stage, many actors spend their time hanging out in their dressing room, but that's not the case for American Son's Eugene Lee. In Christopher Demos-Brown's Broadway debut play, Lee is the final actor to make enter into the story. When asked how he spends a majority of the show when he appeared on the December 7 episode of #LiveAtFive, he gave a surprising answer. "I watch the play every night," Lee said. "I can't sit up in my dressing room. It's kind of like getting on the freeway, I need to know what the other cars are doing before I get out there. I'm off-stage left."

