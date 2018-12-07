Lea Salonga to Star as Mrs. Lovett in Manila Staging of Sweeney Todd

Tony winner Lea Salonga will attend the tale in Manila. The recent Once On This Island player will take on the role of Mrs. Lovett in an upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's iconic musical Sweeney Todd in her native Philippines. Performances are slated to begin in October 2019 at The Theatre at Solarie.



Salonga earned a Tony Award for her turn as Kim in the original production of Miss Saigon. In addition to her turn as Erzulie in Once On This Island, Salonga's Broadway credits include Allegiance, Les Misérables and Flower Drum Song. She was also seen in a 2016 Manila production of Fun Home.



Joining Salonga in Sweeney Todd will be Jett Pangan in the title role, with additional casting to come. Bobby Garcia will direct.