Jessie Mueller to Join Norm Lewis in The Music Man at The Kennedy Center

Tony winner Jessie Mueller has signed on to star as Marian Paroo in the Kennedy Center's upcoming staging of the Tony-winning tuner The Music Man. Directed by Marc Bruni, choreographed by Chris Bailey and music-directed by James Moore, the production also starring the previously announced Norm Lewis will run from February 6-10, 2019 in the Eisenhower Theater.



A Tony winner for Beautiful (which was also directed by Bruni), Mueller was most recently seen onstage in a Tony-nominated turn as Julie Jordan in Carousel. Her other credits include Tony-nommed turns in Waitress and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, as well as roles in Nice Work If You Can Get It and The Mystery of Edwin Drood.



The Music Man follows traveling salesman Harold Hill (to be played by Lewis) as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. The show features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson.



Further casting will be announced at a later date.