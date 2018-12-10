This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include Wicked's Winky Prince, the Radio City Rockettes & More!

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveatFive during the week of December 10.

December 10 - Ryan Spahn, Daniel's Husband

Ryan Spahn is currently starring in Daniel's Husband off-Broadway and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, December 10. Spahn's stage credits also include Gloria, Summer and Smoke, Hamlet, Exit Strategy and more. He has appeared on screen in Ugly Betty, Star Trek: Voyager and Tanner on Tanner. Spahn is also the co-creator behind the digital series What's Your Emergency. Watch the live interview to have the chance to ask Spahn all your questions!

December 12 - Brittany Werthmann & Joanna Richardson, Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes

Brittany Werthmann are Joanna Richardson members of the celebrated Radio City Rockettes and will be guests on Wednesday, December 12 to talk all things Christmas Spectacular. Werthmann has been with the Rockettes since 2012 and Richardson is in her 13th year. The Rockettes have been high-kicking since the 1920s and have become have become American icons. Since 1933, the Radio City Rockettes have been starring in the Christmas Spectacular. Tune into the live interview to learn what it's like to be a Rockette!

December 13 - Ryan McCartan, Wicked

Ryan McCartan is currently making his Broadway debut in Wicked as Fiyero. He also appeared in Heathers off-Broadway and The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Fox. His screen credits include Liv and Maddie, Midnight, Texas, Freakish and more. Don't miss McCartan's #LiveAtFive interview on Thursday, December 13 to hear what it's like going from screen to stage.

December 14 - Alex Boniello, Dear Evan Hansen

Alex Boniello is playing misunderstood Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He made his Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and his other stage credits include American Idiot, Cruel Intentions, Brooklynite and 21 Chump Street. Boniello's screen credits include Jessica Jones, Happyish, Alt Space and more. Watch his #LieAtFive interview on Friday, December 14 to hear what's it's like to be a part of the Tony-winning production.

P.S. Did you know that #LiveatFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.