The New York Stage and Film Company hosted theater, film and television greats at its winter gala honoring artists and industry creatives on December 9. Broadway stars including Beth Leavel and the cast of The Prom, Tony Shalhoub, Daniel Breaker, Rebecca Naomi-Jones, Santino Fontana and more, attended the glitzy evening to celebrate the three honorees: Patricia Wettig, Ken Olin and Johanna Pfaelzer. Check out the photos in the gallery!