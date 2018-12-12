Sponsored
Moonlight Oscar Winner Tarell Alvin McCraney Makes Broadway Playwriting Debut with Choir Boy

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 12, 2018
Jeremy Pope & Chuck Cooper in "Choir Boy"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The 2013 drama Choir Boy by Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) begins previews of its Broadway transfer on December 12. Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero) directs the production at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, set to officially open on January 8, 2019.

Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

The play arrives on Broadway five years after an acclaimed 2013 off-off-Broadway production, also directed by Cullman, at City Center Stage II. The Broadway mounting is led by original stars Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton.

The cast also includes Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Jonathan Burke, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson.

The Broadway production is slated to play a limited run through February 17, 2019.

