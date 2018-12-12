Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Darren Criss & More Theater Alums Earn Screen Actors Guild Nominations

Nominations are here for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Among the lucky actors nominated are a group of talented theater stars, including Tony winner Glenn Close and Tony nominees Bradley Cooper and Patricia Clarkson. The SAG Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27; the ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS.



Among the nominees is Tony winner Glenn Close—currently back on the New York stage in Jane Anderson's Mother of the Maid—earning a SAG nom for her turn in Anderson's film The Wife. Also nominated were upcoming Burn This star Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman and Tony-nominated Elephant Man alums Patricia Clarkson (for Sharp Objects) and Bradley Cooper (for A Star Is Born).



Other nominees of note include Tony nominee Antonio Banderas (Nine) for Genius: Picasso, Tony nominee Laura Linney for Ozark and Tony nominee Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale. Tony winner Lily Tomlin and Tony nominee Jane Fonda each earned nominations for Grace and Frankie.



Additional theater-alum nominees include Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Timothée Chalamet (Prodigal Son) for Beautiful Boy, Amy Adams (Into the Woods) for Vice, Bill Pullman (Oleanna) for The Sinner), John Krasinski (Dry Powder) for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Henry Winkler (The Performers) for Barry, Rachel Weisz (Betrayal) for The Favourite and Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Emma Stone (Cabaret) earned a pair of nominations for Maniac and The Favourite.



For a full list of 2019 Screen Actors Guild nominations, click here.