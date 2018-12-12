Sponsored
Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Have a Festive Opening Night for Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 12, 2018
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken
(Photos: Courtesy David Gersten Associates)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. The duo officially opened Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on December 11. The American Idol stars lead the show that also features Farah Alvin, Ken Arpino, Julian Diaz-Granados, La’Nette Wallace and Khaila Wilcoxon. Check out the photos of opening night, and be sure to visit the best holiday party on Broadway!
 

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken get together.
The cast of Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show.
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken with Kimberley Locke, who competed with the stars and placed third on American Idol.

Newsletters