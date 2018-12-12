Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Have a Festive Opening Night for Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. The duo officially opened Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on December 11. The American Idol stars lead the show that also features Farah Alvin, Ken Arpino, Julian Diaz-Granados, La’Nette Wallace and Khaila Wilcoxon. Check out the photos of opening night, and be sure to visit the best holiday party on Broadway!



Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken get together.

The cast of Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show.