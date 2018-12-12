Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Additional Week Added to Lynn Nottage's Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine at Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 12, 2018
Cherise Boothe in "Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine"
(Photo: Monique Carboni)

Another weeklong extension has been announced for Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine, a new work by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, currently running at off-Broadway's Signature Theatre. The engagement will now conclude on January 13, 2019.

The satirical tale, set in present-day New York City, follows successful African-American publicist Undine (played by Cherise Boothe) as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune.

Joining Boothe in the cast is Mayaa Boateng, Marcus Callender, J. Bernard Calloway, Dashiell Eaves, Ian Lassiter, Nikiya Mathis and Heather Alicia Simms.

The creative team includes Adam Rigg (scenic design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).

The production began previews on November 19 and opened on December 10.

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine

Lynn Nottage's satire reveals how difficult it is to outrun where we come from.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Who Will Be the 2018 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  2. Exclusive! Bryan Cranston and the Stars of Network Go from the News Studio to the Broadway.com Portrait Studio on Opening Night
  3. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Gifts Susan Blackwell a Christmas Riff & More on Side by Side
  4. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  5. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Cher Show King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters