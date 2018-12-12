Additional Week Added to Lynn Nottage's Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine at Signature

Another weeklong extension has been announced for Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine, a new work by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, currently running at off-Broadway's Signature Theatre. The engagement will now conclude on January 13, 2019.



The satirical tale, set in present-day New York City, follows successful African-American publicist Undine (played by Cherise Boothe) as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune.



Joining Boothe in the cast is Mayaa Boateng, Marcus Callender, J. Bernard Calloway, Dashiell Eaves, Ian Lassiter, Nikiya Mathis and Heather Alicia Simms.



The creative team includes Adam Rigg (scenic design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).



The production began previews on November 19 and opened on December 10.