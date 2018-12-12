Our Time! The Cast of Merrily We Roll Along Preps for Off-Broadway

Something is stirring, and it's just begun! The cast of Merrily We Roll Along is preparing to bring Fiasco Theater's reimagined production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's 1981 musical off-Broadway. The pared-down production features Manu Narayan, Brittany Bradford, Jessie Austrian, Ben Steinfeld, Emily Young and Paul L. Coffey. With direction by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction/orchestrations by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani, Merrily We Roll Along will play at the Roundabou Theatre Companyt's Laura Pels Theatre beginning on January 12. Check out the photos of the cast and creative team and be sure to see this show for yourself!

