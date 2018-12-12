Sponsored
Michelle Williams Exits Once On This Island; Lea Salonga Will Return to Tony-Winning Revival

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 12, 2018
Michelle Williams in "Once On This Island"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Less than two weeks into her run as Erzulie in Once On This Island, Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams has exited the Tony-winning revival, per her doctor's orders. Understudy Cassondra James will assume the role from December 12 until December 26, with Tony winner Lea Salonga, who originated the role in this production, returning to the musical from December 27 through its final performance on January 6, 2019.

Williams joined the cast on November 30, marking a return to Broadway for the singer-actress following prior performances in Aida and Chicago and touring turns in Fela! and The Color Purple.

As previously announced, the next tenant of the Circle in the Square Theatre will be another immersive staging of a classic musical, director Daniel Fish's new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, transferring from Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse.

 

