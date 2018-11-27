Tony-Winning Once On This Island Revival Announces Final Performance on Broadway

The 2018 Tony-winning and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning revival of Ahrens & Flaherty's Once On This Island has announced a final performance date of January 6, 2019 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, the production began previews on November 9, 2017 and officially opened on December 3. By closing, Once On This Island will have played 29 previews and 458 regular performances.



Once On This Island follows Ti Moune (played by Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Hailey Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Isaac Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Alex Newell), God of Water Agwé (Quentin Earl Darrington), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Darlesia Cearcy) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Tamyra Gray), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.



Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams is scheduled to take over the role of Erzulie beginning on November 30.



Once On This Island features choreography by Camille A. Brown and musical supervision by Chris Fenwick, with scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, sound design by Peter Hylenski and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.



