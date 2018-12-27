Sponsored
True West Returns to Broadway with Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 27, 2018
Paul Dano & Ethan Hawke
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A new Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's True West arrives at the American Airlines Theatre on December 27. James Macdonald directs the production, scheduled to officially open on January 24, 2019. Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano star.

True West follows two brothers who have more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues—and each other.

Completing the cast is Marylouise Burke as Mom and Gary Wilmes as Saul Kimmer. The creative team includes Mimi Lien (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design) and Jane Cox (lighting design).

True West is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

Hear from the stars in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

True West

Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke star in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer-nominated drama.
