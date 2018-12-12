Sponsored
Rob McClure & Maggie Lakis Welcome Baby Girl Sadie James

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 12, 2018
Maggie Lakis & Rob McClure
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Congratulations are in order! Tony nominee Rob McClure and his wife, actress Maggie Lakis, have announced the birth of their first child, daughter Sadie James McClure, born on December 9 at 9:16am. McClure and Lakis first met in 2005 performing as Doody and Frenchy in a New Jersey production of Grease. They married in 2009.

"I've been told my whole life that nothing can prepare you for the moment you meet your child," McClure wrote on Facebook. "I suddenly don't know a damn thing...And this ignorance is the greatest, most thrilling bliss I've ever known."

McClure is a Tony nominee for Chaplin whose credits also include Honeymoon in Vegas, Avenue Q and Something Rotten! as Nick Bottom, a role he reprised on tour and vlogged about for Broadway.com. McClure is expected to reprise his out-of-town turn as Adam in the upcoming Broadway premiere of Beetlejuice.

Lakis was seen on the Something Rotten! tour as Bea opposite McClure. Her other stage credits include Avenue Q, Allegro, Jerome Robbins' Broadway and Into the Woods.

Broadway.com wishes all the best to the happy family!

