Nominate Your Teacher for the Tonys' 2019 Theatre Education Award

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 12, 2018
2018 Theatre Education Award winner Melody Herzfeld
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Submissions are now open for the Tony Awards' 2019 Theatre Education Award! Carnegie Mellon University will once again recognize an exemplary teacher with the special honor, to be presented during the 2019 Tonys ceremony.

Now through February 15, 2019, submissions will be accepted online for K-12 theater educators at an accredited institution or recognized community-theater organization. Anyone—from students and school administrators to friends, neighbors and family—can submit a worthy teacher for consideration. He, she or they must be a teacher whose position is dedicated to and/or includes aspects of theater education.

Since 2014, the Excellence in Theatre Education Award has been bestowed annually at the Tony Awards. The 73rd Annual Tonys, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air live on CBS on June 9, 2019.

The 2018 Theatre Education Award was presented to Melody Herzfeld of Parkland, Florida, where she is a drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Hear from Herzfeld talk about the experience in the video below.

