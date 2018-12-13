Sponsored
Tony Winner John Gallagher Jr. Helps Open Nassim Off-Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 13, 2018
John Gallagher Jr. and Nassim Soleimanpour
(Photos: Monica Simoes)

It's here! The American premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour’s Nassim debuted at New York City Center's Stage II on December 12. Each performance features a different guest actor who reads the script for the first time on stage. For the opening night performance, Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. took the stage. Known for his roles in Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Jerusalem and Rabbit Hole, Gallagher wowed the audience and showed them the true power words have. Check out the photo of Gallagher and Soleimanpour celebrating opening night, and be sure to see this surprising show for yourself.

Nassim

The American premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour’s new work.
