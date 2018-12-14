Sponsored
The company of the national tour of "Cats"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Welcome to the Jellicle Ball! The Cast of the National Tour of Cats Prepares to Hit the Road

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 14, 2018

The junkyard is heading out across the country! The company of the national tour of Cats got together on December 13 ahead of their first performance on January, 22, 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. With direction by Tony winner Trevor Nunn, Cats features an ensemble cast performing new choreography by Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne. Check out the photos below and be sure to visit the Jellicle Ball when it comes to a city near you!

The female ensemble.
The male ensemble.
Associate Director and Choreographer Chrissie Cartwright and Associate Choreographer Kim Craven.
