Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen Digs into Donuts, Drops a Beat & More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Erika Henningsen

in Mean Girls (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Broadway.com vlogger and Star of the Year nominee Erika Henningsen is playing Cady Heron in Tina Fey's Tony-nominated musical comedy Mean Girls. Stepping into the role made famous by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 fan favorite film totally makes Henningsen a Broadway queen bee. Her freestyle rap skills, passion for petting pups on the street, incredible taste in donuts and Bernadette Peters impression make this Great White Way royal one who can totally hang. In the latest episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell, the ladies head to Underwest Donuts to pick up some sweet treats that they sample at Henningsen's apartment, where they hang out and engage in some hilarious shenanigans.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Erika and Susan take their donut flavor selection VERY seriously.

A woman of many talents, Henningsen can freestyle rap with the best of them. Watch out, Lin-Manuel Miranda!

She still has the choreography down to the Spice Girls' 1997 hit "Stop."

Her Bernadette Peters impression is on point.

She and Susan are basically BFFs.

