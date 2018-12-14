Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Erika Henningsen and Susan Blackwell
(Photographed by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen Digs into Donuts, Drops a Beat & More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 14, 2018
Erika Henningsen
in Mean Girls (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Broadway.com vlogger and Star of the Year nominee Erika Henningsen is playing Cady Heron in Tina Fey's Tony-nominated musical comedy Mean Girls. Stepping into the role made famous by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 fan favorite film totally makes Henningsen a Broadway queen bee. Her freestyle rap skills, passion for petting pups on the street, incredible taste in donuts and Bernadette Peters impression make this Great White Way royal one who can totally hang. In the latest episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell, the ladies head to Underwest Donuts to pick up some sweet treats that they sample at Henningsen's apartment, where they hang out and engage in some hilarious shenanigans.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Erika and Susan take their donut flavor selection VERY seriously.

A woman of many talents, Henningsen can freestyle rap with the best of them. Watch out, Lin-Manuel Miranda!

She still has the choreography down to the Spice Girls' 1997 hit "Stop."

Her Bernadette Peters impression is on point.

She and Susan are basically BFFs.

Watch the full episode below!

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Frankie Grande Sing Rent's 'Seasons of Love' with Fierce Guest Vocals from Little Sis Ariana Grande
  2. Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen Digs into Donuts, Drops a Beat & More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell
  3. Anastasia Newcomer Cody Simpson on the YouTube Video That Rocketed Him to Fame & More
  4. All Rise! See Who Turned Out for To Kill a Mockingbird's Star-Studded Opening Night
  5. Welcome to the Jellicle Ball! The Cast of the National Tour of Cats Prepares to Hit the Road

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Cher Show King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters