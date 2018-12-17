Sponsored
Be More Chill's Joe Iconis Developing Punk Rock Girl Musical with Songs by Female-Fronted Bands

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 17, 2018
Joe Iconis
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Joe Iconis, the celebrated Smash songwriter who will make his Broadway debut in 2019 with Be More Chill, is at work on a unique new jukebox musical titled Punk Rock Girl. Iconis is crafting the book and musical arrangements for the tuner, which will feature the songs of female musicians including Avril Lavigne, Blondie, Pat Benatar and Pink. Directing and choreographing is Jennifer Werner (The Black Suits) with Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief) collaborating on the arrangements and writing orchestrations.

"In punk music, you don't have to be the most talented musician, the best singer or the most beautiful rock star," said Iconis. "The point of punk is that it's music for everyone—it's a party for people who aren't polished, who aren't perfect. It's about finding your passion and not being ashamed of your inner weirdo. This lovingly trashy show explores serious issues in an occasionally fantastical, often explosive, always heartfelt way."

Punk Rock Girl centers on Angela Quivers, a 16-year-old perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there's no place where she belongs...until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets and big, loud, messy emotions.

The title Punk Rock Girl is derived from a 1988 single by the punk band The Dead Milkmen. The musical is also expected to feature songs by Bikini Kill, Echosmith, ATraLaLa and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

A debut production of Punk Rock Girl will be announced soon. A recent reading featured a cast including Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), AJ Holmes (The Book of Mormon), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Brian Sears (The Book of Mormon), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Yoyo Bonner, Alexandra Ferrara and Brooke Shapiro.

