Tickets Are Now on Sale for Sea Wall/A Life, White Noise & Ain't No 'Mo at the Public Theater

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 18, 2018
Jake Gyllenhaal & Daveed Diggs
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for three upcoming productions at off-Broadway's Public Theater: Sea Wall/A Life, White Noise and Ain't No 'Mo. All three productions will play the Public's downtown space on Lafayette Street in New York City.

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony nominee Tom Sturridge will star in the New York premiere Sea Wall/A Life (January 26-March 24, 2019), written by Tony winner Simon Stephens and Broadway alum Nick Payne and directed by Carrie Cracknell. The pair of monologues begins with Sturridge leading Stephens' Sea Wall, a work about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal will continue the evening with Payne's A Life, a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most.

Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks' world premiere play White Noise (March 5-April 14) follows longtime friends and lovers Leo, Misha, Ralph and Dawn, who are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan and woke. When a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides extreme measures must be taken for self-preservation. Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis will direct a cast led by Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Sheria Irving and Zoë Winters.

The world premiere play Ain't No Mo' (March 12-April 21, 2019), written by Jordan E. Cooper, explores the value of black lives in a country hurtling away from the promise of a black president. Stevie Walker-Webb will direct.

Additional casting is forthcoming.

