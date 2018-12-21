Sponsored
Mike Birbiglia & Susan Blackwell
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

The New One’s Mike Birbiglia on Touring Insanity, Eating Broadway Stars & More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 21, 2018
Mike Birbiglia in The New One
(Photo by Joan Marcus)

Comedian Mike Birbiglia is making his Broadway debut in The New One, his latest solo show playing at the Cort Theatre through January 20. Hailed in the past for chronicling his romantic blunders and scary sleep disorder with candor and good humor, Birbiglia is now revealing reasons he should never become a father—and what went down when he became one. The comic recently palled around with Susan Blackwell on Side by Side at the Sullivan Street Bakery. He shared stories about the first laugh he ever got, the craziest thing he's seen in his comedy travels, and which Broadway brain he'd like to eat.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Birbigs takes his pizza consumption very seriously.

He beat his buddy (and Broadway alum) Nick Kroll in a "Funniest Person on Campus" talent show in college.

The craziest thing he has ever seen while on tour happened in Pittsburgh.

His zombiepocalypse palette is on point: "I'd take the lyricism of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the voice of Sara Bareilles and the emotion of Laura Donnelly." Watch out, y'all!

Though he isn't a singer, Birbiglia treated Blackwell to a few bars of Bleachers' "I Wanna Get Better," which plays at the end of his one-man show. Catch it at the Cort through January 20 to see why!

Watch the full episode below!

Mike Birbiglia's The New One

Mike Birbiglia brings his latest show to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
Newsletters