Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Announces Engagement to Longtime Beau Pete Browning

Christy Altomare & Pete Browning

(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Congratulations to Anastasia's title star, Christy Altomare, who is newly engaged to her longtime boyfriend Pete Browning.



Altomare told Broadway.com, "He's my best friend and I'm so lucky to share the rest of my life with him."



Altomare is the original leading star of the hit musical Anastasia. In addition to her current celebrated turn at the Broadhurst Theatre, Altomare has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and off-Broadway in Carrie. Altomare was named Broadway.com's 2017 Star of the Year.



Broadway.com sends good wishes and much love to the happy couple!