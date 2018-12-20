Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Announces Engagement to Longtime Beau Pete Browning

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 20, 2018
Christy Altomare & Pete Browning
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Congratulations to Anastasia's title star, Christy Altomare, who is newly engaged to her longtime boyfriend Pete Browning. 

Altomare told Broadway.com, "He's my best friend and I'm so lucky to share the rest of my life with him."

Altomare is the original leading star of the hit musical Anastasia. In addition to her current celebrated turn at the Broadhurst Theatre, Altomare has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and off-Broadway in Carrie. Altomare was named Broadway.com's 2017 Star of the Year.

Broadway.com sends good wishes and much love to the happy couple!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Christy Altomare (@christyaltomare) on

Anastasia

The spectacular stage adaptation of the 1997 film, featuring a score by Ahrens and Flaherty.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nonstop! Lin-Manuel Miranda on Mary Poppins Returns, Fosse/Verdon, The Little Mermaid, Tick, Tick...BOOM! and More
  2. The Lifespan of a Fact's Cherry Jones on Her 'Delicious' Co-Stars & More on Show People
  3. New Kids on the Block & Broadway Alum Joey McIntyre to Join Waitress
  4. Lee Hall on Crafting a Stage Adaptation of Network While Honoring Paddy Chayefsky's Cinematic Original
  5. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Announces Engagement to Longtime Beau Pete Browning

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin King Kong The Cher Show Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters