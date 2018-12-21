The Illusionists Will Make Magic Again in London's West End

Acclaimed magic makers The Illusionists have announced a return to London's West End in the summer of 2019. The new show, titled The Illusionists—Direct From Broadway, is scheduled to begin its new West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre on July 6.



Last seen in the West End in 2015 and currently appearing at Broadway's Marquis Theatre, The Illusionists is a magic spectacular showcasing the talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Amid its various engagements across the world, The Illusionists has dazzled audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts.



The new West End run of The Illusionists will play a limited engagement through September 1, 2019. Casting will be announced in the new year.