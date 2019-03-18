Sponsored
Caissie Levy & Patti Murin with the cast of Broadway's "Frozen"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Let It Go! Disney's Frozen Sets 2020 Arrival in London's West End

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 18, 2019

Frozen is bound for London! Disney Theatrical has scheduled a West End transfer of its 2018 Tony-nominated Broadway musical for fall of 2020 at the Drury Lane Theatre, according to the BBC. Exact production dates are to come.

Adapted by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and featuring a score by the film's Oscar-winning music makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them, Elsa, struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other, Anna, embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.

The Broadway premiere of Frozen began previews at Broadway's St. James Theatre on February 22, 2018 and opened on March 22, where it continues to play. The production is directed by Michael Grandage, choreographed by Rob Ashford and music-directed by Brian Usifer.

Broadway's Frozen currently stars Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna, with Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff, Ryann Redmond as Olaf and Joe Carroll as Hans. Casting for the West End staging will be announced soon.

Newsletters