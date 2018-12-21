Sponsored
Christopher Jackson, Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire & Barack Obama
(Photo provided by Sunshine Sachs)

Christopher Jackson, Barack Obama & Bebe Winans Offer Up a Final #Hamildrop for the Books

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 21, 2018

As if we couldn't ask for a better holiday gift, Lin-Manuel Miranda has released the last song in his epic #Hamildrop series. This final number, "One Last Time (44 Remix)," is a groundbreaking remake of the original song from Hamilton, featuring Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, who originated the role of George Washington, singing while former President Barack Obama recites a passage from the real George Washington's farewell address. The song is produced by Grammy-winning gospel singer and Broadway alum Bebe Winans. Listen below and check out footage from the recording session, then download the song for yourself here.

