Christopher Sieber & Susan Blackwell
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

The Prom's Christopher Sieber Adds Disco Flair to Star Wars & More on Side by Side

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 28, 2018
Christopher Sieber in The Prom
(Photo by Deen van Meer)

Two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber is playing cater waiter turned Broadway activist Trent Oliver (did he mention he went to Juilliard?!) in the acclaimed musical comedy The Prom. The actor joins Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, Angie Schworer and more in the production, helmed by Casey Nicholaw. Sieber recently took a break from changing lives and show-stopping during his big number "Love Thy Neighbor" to buddy up at House of Brews with Susan Blackwell on Side by Side. Get ready for skee ball, impressive (read: gross) hidden talents and a glittering twist ot the Star Wars theme.

Here are some must-see highlights:

He's basically a skee ball champion.

This guy is full of special skills: he can eat a Big Mac in two bites.

As a teenager, he once cut the roof off of his $150 car to transform it into a convertible.

He knows how to make a Pink Lady cocktail: grenadine, gin and milk. #gross

Nerd alert: the first album he ever bought with his own money was a disco version of the Star Wars theme song.

Catch Sieber in The Prom at the Longacre Theatre, and watch the full episode below!

