Tickets Are Now on Sale for Daniel Fish's Immersive Oklahoma! on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the innovative new staging of Oklahoma! from director Daniel Fish, set to arrive at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. Previews will begin on March 19 with an opening night of April 7 for a limited run through September 1.



The interior of the Circle in the Square will be repurposed as a community hall for the production, which coincides with the iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical's 75th anniversary. The intimate staging features a seven-piece band and chili served to the audience at intermission.



The production was originally developed and presented at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in 2015. A more recent production played Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse in 2018.