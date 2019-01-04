Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tony Nominee Larry Marshall to Rejoin the Cast of Broadway's Waitress as Old Joe

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 4, 2019
Larry Marshall

Larry Marshall is headed back to the diner. The Tony nominee and Waitress alum will step back into the role of Old Joe beginning on January 7, replacing June Squibb, who will play her final performance as Old Josie on January 6.

Marshall returns to Waitress following a 2017 engagement as Old Joe. A Tony nominee for his turn as Sportin' Life in the 1976 revival of Porgy and Bess, Marshall has also been seen on Broadway in The Color Purple, The Full Monty, Big Deal, Comin' Uptown, Inner City, Two Gentlemen of Verona and Hair.

Marshall joins the musical on the same day as Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles, returning to the role of Jenna, and Tony winner Gavin Creel, joining the musical for the first time as Dr. Pomatter.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Hamilton Love Story: Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged
  2. Ingrid Michaelson Is Turning The Notebook into a Musical
  3. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Once on This Island, Taylor Trensch & More
  4. Kinky Boots Will Welcome the Return of Andy Kelso as Charlie Price
  5. Here's What the Broadway.com Staff Is Looking Forward to Seeing in 2019

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Lion King Wicked King Kong Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Anastasia Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters