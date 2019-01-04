Tony Nominee Larry Marshall to Rejoin the Cast of Broadway's Waitress as Old Joe

Larry Marshall is headed back to the diner. The Tony nominee and Waitress alum will step back into the role of Old Joe beginning on January 7, replacing June Squibb, who will play her final performance as Old Josie on January 6.



Marshall returns to Waitress following a 2017 engagement as Old Joe. A Tony nominee for his turn as Sportin' Life in the 1976 revival of Porgy and Bess, Marshall has also been seen on Broadway in The Color Purple, The Full Monty, Big Deal, Comin' Uptown, Inner City, Two Gentlemen of Verona and Hair.



Marshall joins the musical on the same day as Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles, returning to the role of Jenna, and Tony winner Gavin Creel, joining the musical for the first time as Dr. Pomatter.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.