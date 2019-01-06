Darren Criss, Glenn Close, Patricia Clarkson & More Theater Alums Triumph at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

A talented group of stage stars were named winners at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, held on January 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Off-Broadway alum Sandra Oh (Stop Kiss) co-hosted the event with Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).



Among the theater-alum winners were Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) for his turn in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Tony winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard) for The Wife, Tony nominee Patricia Clarkson (The Elephant Man) for Sharp Objects, Tony nominee Ben Whishaw (The Crucible) for A Very English Scandal and Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



In addition to her co-hosting duties, Oh took home a 2019 Golden Globe Award for her turn on the series Killing Eve. For a full list of 2019 Golden Globe winners, click here.