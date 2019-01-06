Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Darren Criss
(Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Darren Criss, Glenn Close, Patricia Clarkson & More Theater Alums Triumph at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 6, 2019

A talented group of stage stars were named winners at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, held on January 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Off-Broadway alum Sandra Oh (Stop Kiss) co-hosted the event with Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Among the theater-alum winners were Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) for his turn in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Tony winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard) for The Wife, Tony nominee Patricia Clarkson (The Elephant Man) for Sharp Objects, Tony nominee Ben Whishaw (The Crucible) for A Very English Scandal and Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In addition to her co-hosting duties, Oh took home a 2019 Golden Globe Award for her turn on the series Killing Eve. For a full list of 2019 Golden Globe winners, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Darren Criss, Glenn Close, Patricia Clarkson & More Theater Alums Triumph at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards
  2. Watch Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams Embody Broadway Icons in a Jazzy First Teaser for Fosse/Verdon
  3. A Hamilton Love Story: Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged
  4. Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel Kick Off Performances in Waitress on Broadway
  5. Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning Once On This Island Dances Out to Packed Houses

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Chicago Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters