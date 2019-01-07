Mike Birbiglia, Anthony Rapp & More Among Speakers Set for BroadwayCon Industry Day

An A-list group of Broadway industry leaders have been announced to take part in the 2019 edition of Industry Day at BroadwayCon. The event will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown on January 11.



The full slate of speakers set to participate can be found below.



Mike Birbiglia (The New One)

Anthony Rapp (Rent)

Bashan Aquart, Executive Creative Director, AKA NYC

Damian Bazadona, Founder & President, Situation

Driss Belmadani, Manager, Co-Brand Cards and Loyalty Partnerships, JetBlue

Lisa Cecchini, Vice President of Media and Analytics, Situation

Bonnie Comley, Founder, BroadwayHD

Katie Dalton, Senior Vice President, Audience Rewards

Laura Davis Gross, SVP, Marketing, Wanderlust

Kurt Deutsch, Senior VP of Theatrical and Catalog Development, Warner/Chappell Music

Mark Fisher, Co-Founder, Business for Unicorns

Charles Flateman, Senior Vice President of Marketing, The Shubert Organization

Sara Flores, Dir, Creative Content & Associate Producer, Macy’s, Inc.

Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Tom Greenwald, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Spotco

Julia Jordan, Playwright, The Count

Miles Johnson, Senior Manager of Culture & Community, SoulCycle

David Korins, Creative Director and CEO, David Korins Design, Inc.

Jackie Lau, Executive Director of Project Management, Situation

Jason Nickel, Vice President of Marketing and Creative, GREATS

Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer, John Gore Organization

Ilene Rosen, Co-Founder, RPM

Diana Salameh, Director of Marketing and Communications, Serino Coyne

Lee Seymour, Writer, Forbes

Emily Simoness, Co-Founder and Executive Director, SPACE on Ryder Farm

Sree Sreenivasan, Co-Founder, Digimentors

Steven Tartick, Executive Creative Director, RPM



BroadwayCon Industry Day will be divided into a slate of different seminars, including:



The Broadway Blueprint

From music to digital content to licensing to OTT, the state of consumption is amid an incredible transformation. Forbes' Lee Seymour will facilitate a conversation with Charles Flateman (The Shubert Organization), Kurt Deutsch (Warner/Chappell Music), and Bonnie Comley (BroadwayHD) about what these trends tell us about our fans.



The Forgotten Fans

Who gets left behind and why? Through an interactive presentation, we'll experience first-hand what fans with various disabilities face when seeking to engage with our brands.



Do It For The (Insta) Story

What do people really want? A great photo to post on Instagram, of course! In a talk moderated by Sree Sreenivasan (Former Chief Digital Officer of Columbia University and The Metropolitan Museum of Art), we'll hear from design expert, David Korins (scenic designer of many Broadway shows including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen) and Sara Flores (Director of Creative Content/Associate Producer of Macy’s Inc.).



Where Brands Meet Their Fans

As our fans' behavior changes, so do their expectations of how we communicate with them. Damian Bazadona (Founder & President of Situation) will bring together leaders in digital marketing to discuss how these efforts are poised to be more effective than ever before. Panelists include Bashan Aquart (Executive Creative Director, AKA), Tom Greenwald (Chief Creative Officer, SpotCo), Diana Salameh (Director of Marketing & Communications, Serino Coyne), and Steven Tartick (Executive Creative Director, RPM).



The Female Quotient in Storytelling

With the majority of tickets purchased by women, why is there a persistent gap between creative contributions by women and what ultimately ends up on our stages? Ilene Rosen (Managing Partner, RPM) will tap voices from across the industry including Emily Simoness (Founder/Executive Director, SPACE at Ryder Farm) and Julia Jordan (Playwright/Founder of The Count) to address this question and talk about how we can move forward to stay connected to our audience.



Nurturing the Fan Relationship

When we think about people who truly understand their relationship with their fans, Mark Fisher (Founder, Mark Fisher Fitness) sits at the top of our list. In a one-on-one conversation with John Gore Organization’s Lauren Reid, we'll hear Fisher's point of view on how to bravely nurture fan relationships.



Rewarding Broadway's Biggest Fans

With rising ticket prices and increasing demand, now is the time to ensure we show the proper respect and commitment to our most loyal fans. Katie Dalton (Senior Vice President, Audience Rewards) will bring together an array of loyalty experts across different industries to discuss what loyalty looks like today and how we can prioritize it more effectively tomorrow. Panelists include Miles Johnson (SoulCycle), Driss Belmadani (JetBlue), and Jason Nickel (GREATS shoes).



BroadwayCon is a three-day expo, taking place from January 11-13, 2019, where fans can meet and interact with their favorite Broadway stars. It is a showcase of some of Broadway's newest and most exciting shows and a place where industry professionals can work one on one with the next generation of up-and-coming performers.