Mike Birbiglia, Anthony Rapp & More Among Speakers Set for BroadwayCon Industry Day

An A-list group of Broadway industry leaders have been announced to take part in the 2019 edition of Industry Day at BroadwayCon. The event will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown on January 11.
The full slate of speakers set to participate can be found below.
Mike Birbiglia (The New One)
Anthony Rapp (Rent)
Bashan Aquart, Executive Creative Director, AKA NYC
Damian Bazadona, Founder & President, Situation
Driss Belmadani, Manager, Co-Brand Cards and Loyalty Partnerships, JetBlue
Lisa Cecchini, Vice President of Media and Analytics, Situation
Bonnie Comley, Founder, BroadwayHD
Katie Dalton, Senior Vice President, Audience Rewards
Laura Davis Gross, SVP, Marketing, Wanderlust
Kurt Deutsch, Senior VP of Theatrical and Catalog Development, Warner/Chappell Music
Mark Fisher, Co-Founder, Business for Unicorns
Charles Flateman, Senior Vice President of Marketing, The Shubert Organization
Sara Flores, Dir, Creative Content & Associate Producer, Macy’s, Inc.
Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Tom Greenwald, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Spotco
Julia Jordan, Playwright, The Count
Miles Johnson, Senior Manager of Culture & Community, SoulCycle
David Korins, Creative Director and CEO, David Korins Design, Inc.
Jackie Lau, Executive Director of Project Management, Situation
Jason Nickel, Vice President of Marketing and Creative, GREATS
Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer, John Gore Organization
Ilene Rosen, Co-Founder, RPM
Diana Salameh, Director of Marketing and Communications, Serino Coyne
Lee Seymour, Writer, Forbes
Emily Simoness, Co-Founder and Executive Director, SPACE on Ryder Farm
Sree Sreenivasan, Co-Founder, Digimentors
Steven Tartick, Executive Creative Director, RPM
BroadwayCon Industry Day will be divided into a slate of different seminars, including:
The Broadway Blueprint
From music to digital content to licensing to OTT, the state of consumption is amid an incredible transformation. Forbes' Lee Seymour will facilitate a conversation with Charles Flateman (The Shubert Organization), Kurt Deutsch (Warner/Chappell Music), and Bonnie Comley (BroadwayHD) about what these trends tell us about our fans.
The Forgotten Fans
Who gets left behind and why? Through an interactive presentation, we'll experience first-hand what fans with various disabilities face when seeking to engage with our brands.
Do It For The (Insta) Story
What do people really want? A great photo to post on Instagram, of course! In a talk moderated by Sree Sreenivasan (Former Chief Digital Officer of Columbia University and The Metropolitan Museum of Art), we'll hear from design expert, David Korins (scenic designer of many Broadway shows including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen) and Sara Flores (Director of Creative Content/Associate Producer of Macy’s Inc.).
Where Brands Meet Their Fans
As our fans' behavior changes, so do their expectations of how we communicate with them. Damian Bazadona (Founder & President of Situation) will bring together leaders in digital marketing to discuss how these efforts are poised to be more effective than ever before. Panelists include Bashan Aquart (Executive Creative Director, AKA), Tom Greenwald (Chief Creative Officer, SpotCo), Diana Salameh (Director of Marketing & Communications, Serino Coyne), and Steven Tartick (Executive Creative Director, RPM).
The Female Quotient in Storytelling
With the majority of tickets purchased by women, why is there a persistent gap between creative contributions by women and what ultimately ends up on our stages? Ilene Rosen (Managing Partner, RPM) will tap voices from across the industry including Emily Simoness (Founder/Executive Director, SPACE at Ryder Farm) and Julia Jordan (Playwright/Founder of The Count) to address this question and talk about how we can move forward to stay connected to our audience.
Nurturing the Fan Relationship
When we think about people who truly understand their relationship with their fans, Mark Fisher (Founder, Mark Fisher Fitness) sits at the top of our list. In a one-on-one conversation with John Gore Organization’s Lauren Reid, we'll hear Fisher's point of view on how to bravely nurture fan relationships.
Rewarding Broadway's Biggest Fans
With rising ticket prices and increasing demand, now is the time to ensure we show the proper respect and commitment to our most loyal fans. Katie Dalton (Senior Vice President, Audience Rewards) will bring together an array of loyalty experts across different industries to discuss what loyalty looks like today and how we can prioritize it more effectively tomorrow. Panelists include Miles Johnson (SoulCycle), Driss Belmadani (JetBlue), and Jason Nickel (GREATS shoes).
BroadwayCon is a three-day expo, taking place from January 11-13, 2019, where fans can meet and interact with their favorite Broadway stars. It is a showcase of some of Broadway's newest and most exciting shows and a place where industry professionals can work one on one with the next generation of up-and-coming performers.
