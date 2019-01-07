Sponsored
Trainspotting Live to End Off-Broadway Run at Roy Arias Stages

by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 7, 2019
A scene from "Trainspotting Live"
(Photo: Travis Emery Hackett)

The immersive new work Trainspotting Live will conclude its off-Broadway premiere run on January 19, 2019. The theatrical production, adapted by Harry Gibson from the hit film and novel, began previews on July 5, 2018 at Roy Arias Stages and opened on July 15. By closing, Trainspotting Live will have played 10 previews and 135 regular performances.

Set against a dynamic soundscape of '80s dance music, Trainspotting Live takes an insightful and brutally honest look at friends Mark Renton, Tommy, Sick Boy, Begbie and Allison as they live and struggle through the Edinburgh heroin epidemic. It is based on Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting, which was first published in 1993, and Danny Boyle's film adaptation, which premiered in 1996.

The company includes Liam Akpan as Sick Boy, Andrew Barrett as Renton, Tom Chandler as Begbie, Lauren Downie as June, Greg Esplin as Tommy, Pia Hagen as Allison and Oliver Sublet as Mother Superior.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Trainspotting Live

An immersive experience based on Irvine Welsh's novel and Danny Boyle's film adaptation.
Newsletters