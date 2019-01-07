Sponsored
Billy Porter Delivers His Uplifting Song 'Love the Pain Away' in Stirring New Music Video

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 7, 2019

On the heels of a pitch-perfect appearance on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet, Billy Porter, the strong-voiced Tony winner of Kinky Boots, has offered up a powerful new music video for his fans. The Golden Globe-nommed Pose star recently took to the mic as part of Michael Korte's "One Take" series to offer up a fresh rendition of his soulful original number "Love the Pain Away," backed by a group of musicians and fellow singers. "I wrote this song back after Columbine, years and years ago," said Porter, "and I came across it a couple months ago and I realized that the sentiment is still necessary today." We couldn't agree more.

