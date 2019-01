It's a bad great idea, these two! Songwriter Sara Bareilles returned to the stage in Waitress on January 7 alongside her offstage buddy and Tony winner Gavin Creel, who is stepping into the role of Dr. Pomatter for the first time. The duo is scheduled to play a limited engagement at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through February 3. Check out the super sweet curtain call shots, and then catch them together in the piping hot hit!

