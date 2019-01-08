Denise Gough, Alex Sharp & More Stage Stars to Appear in HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel

A talented group of theater alums have signed on for HBO's highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy-winning series Game of Thrones. Olivier winner and Tony nominee Denise Gough (Angels in America) and Tony winner Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) are among the newly announced stars set to appear in the series' pilot, according to Variety.



The cast will also include Olivier winner Sheila Atim (Girl from the North Country) and Jamie Campbell Brewer (Sweeney Todd), with Naomi Ackie, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley and Toby Regbo, along with the previously announced Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse.



Set thousands of years before the original series, the Game of Thrones prequel will "chronicle the world's descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour." Co-created by Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin, the pilot will be directed by SJ Clarkson.