Judy Kaye to Play Queen Elizabeth in World Premiere Princess Diana Musical at La Jolla Playhouse

Fresh off a celebrated run as the Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway, two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye has been cast as Queen Elizabeth in Diana, the highly anticipated new musical based on the life of Princess Diana, set to make its world premiere at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse on February 19. The recently extended production will run at the Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre through April 7.



Kaye earned Tony Awards for her performances in The Phantom of the Opera and Nice Work If You Can Get It. In addition to her recent turn in Anastasia, her Broadway credits include Tony-nommed performances in Mamma Mia! and Souvenir, with additional credits including On the Twentieth Century, Grease, Ragtime, Wicked, Sweeney Todd and Cinderella.



Newly revealed cast members also include Erin Davie (Side Show) as Camilla Parker Bowles and Roe Hartrampf (Unnatural Acts) as Prince Charles, along with ensemble members Holly Ann Butler, Taylor Coleman, Eric Coles, Bruce Dow, Evan Duff, Madison Noelle Hall, Shaye Hopkins, Nicole Javier, Justin Keats, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Allyn Moriyon, Lauren Livia Muehl, Jamen Nanthakumar, Enrico Nassi, Katheryne Penny, Lindsay Roberts, Tara Shoemaker and Bethany Ann Tesark.



As previously announced, British actress Jeanna de Waal will take on the title role in the new musical, written by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis, book writer and lyricist Joe DiPietro, composer and lyricist David Bryan and director Christopher Ashley. The production will feature choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.



Diana is set in 1981 and finds the world ready for a royal wedding. Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.



The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestrations by John Clancy.