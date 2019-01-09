Preach It! Jeremy Pope and the Cast of Choir Boy Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth

It's time to make a joyful noise because Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy is officially open on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre five years after an acclaimed 2013 off-off-Broadway production. Original stars Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton lead the cast with Trip Cullman returning as director. After taking their opening-night bows on January 8, the cast celebrated at The Copacabana and stepped inside the exclusive Broadway.com portrait booth. Take a look at the photos and be sure to see Choir Boy for yourself!
