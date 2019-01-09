Preach It! Jeremy Pope and the Cast of Choir Boy Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth

It's time to make a joyful noise because Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy is officially open on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre five years after an acclaimed 2013 off-off-Broadway production. Original stars Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton lead the cast with Trip Cullman returning as director. After taking their opening-night bows on January 8, the cast celebrated at The Copacabana and stepped inside the exclusive Broadway.com portrait booth. Take a look at the photos and be sure to see Choir Boy for yourself!

Choir Boy scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney

Choir Boy director Trip Cullman

Choir Boy's Chuck Cooper plays Headmaster Marrow.

Choir Boy's J. Quinton Johnson plays Bobby Marrow.

Choir Boy's Caleb Eberhardt plays David Heard.

Choir Boy's John Clay III plays Anthony Justin "AJ" James.