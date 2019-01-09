MCC Theater Celebrates the Opening of the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has a new midtown home! The venue celebrated its official opening on January 9. Its namesake honors cultural, environmental and preservation philanthropist Robert W. Wilson with the official designation as The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. MCC's new complex, located in the Clinton neighborhood of Manhattan, includes two stages that will be inaugurated with the previously announced New York premiere The Light in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater (January 9-February 17) and the world premiere Alice by Heart in the Newman Mills Theater (January 30-March 10). Check out the photos, and then catch a shows in the new space!

New York City's Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl, DDC Commission Lorraine Grillo, William Cantler, Robert LuPone, Jocelyn Bioh, Julianna Margulies, Bernie Telsey, Peter Hedges, Susan Raanan and MCC's Executive Director Blake West snap a group shot.