Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy Gets One Week Extension on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 9, 2019
Jeremy Pope & Chuck Cooper in "Choir Boy"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a weeklong extension to Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's Broadway-debut play Choir Boy. Originally announced to run through February 17, the play will now conclude its engagement at the Friedman Theatre on February 24.

Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

The play arrives on Broadway five years after an acclaimed 2013 off-off-Broadway production at City Center Stage II. The Broadway mounting is led by original stars Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton.

The cast also includes Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Jonathan Burke, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson.

Trip Cullman directs the production, which began previews on December 12 and officially opened on January 8.

