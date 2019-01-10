Sponsored
Bess Wohl's Make Believe Sets New York Premiere with Second Stage; Michael Greif to Direct

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 10, 2019
Bess Wohl
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Make Believe, a new work by playwright Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Sounds), will make its New York premiere at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater this summer. Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen) will direct the off-Broadway production, slated to begin performances in August.

Make Believe is set 32 years after the parents of the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, inexplicably disappear. The play offers a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood.

Make Believe made its world premiere in September 2018 at Hartford Stage, in a production directed by Jackson Gay. Casting and complete creative team for the Second Stage production will be announced at a later date.

The previously announced 40th anniversary Second Stage season continues later this month with the world premiere musical Superhero, featuring a book by John Logan, music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and direction by Jason Moore. The season will also feature a revival of Christopher Shinn's Dying City, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

