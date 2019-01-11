ER Alum Alex Kingston to Star in U.K. Debut of Joshua Harmon's Admissions

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway premiere with Lincoln Center Theater, Joshua Harmon's Admissions will arrive at London's Trafalgar Studios next month. Alex Kingston will take on the role of Sherri, played in the New York run by Jessica Hecht, for an engagement beginning on February 28 and opening on March 12. Daniel Aukin will repeat his work as director from the LCT staging.



Kingston is known to TV viewers for her turn as Dr. Elizabeth Corday on ER and River Song on Doctor Who. Her stage credits include Macbeth, Luise Miller, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, The Lady From the Sea and Othello.



In Admissions, Sherri Rosen-Mason (Kingston) is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.



Admissions is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 25.