Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

ER Alum Alex Kingston to Star in U.K. Debut of Joshua Harmon's Admissions

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 11, 2019
Alex Kingston
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway premiere with Lincoln Center Theater, Joshua Harmon's Admissions will arrive at London's Trafalgar Studios next month. Alex Kingston will take on the role of Sherri, played in the New York run by Jessica Hecht, for an engagement beginning on February 28 and opening on March 12. Daniel Aukin will repeat his work as director from the LCT staging.

Kingston is known to TV viewers for her turn as Dr. Elizabeth Corday on ER and River Song on Doctor Who. Her stage credits include Macbeth, Luise Miller, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, The Lady From the Sea and Othello.

In Admissions, Sherri Rosen-Mason (Kingston) is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.

Admissions is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 25.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Preach It! Jeremy Pope and the Cast of Choir Boy Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  2. Roundabout Announces Relaxed Performances of True West, Merrily & Kiss Me, Kate
  3. From Margo Channing to Tom Hiddleston: What to See in London in 2019
  4. See Gavin Creel & Sara Bareilles Take Their First Bow Together in Broadway's Waitress
  5. Patti LuPone to Make Feature Film Return in Cliffs of Freedom; Christopher Plummer Will Also Star

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Chicago Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters