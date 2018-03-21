Joshua Harmon's New Play Admissions Receives Extension Off-Broadway

Joshua Harmon's acclaimed new play Admissions has received an extension by Lincoln Center Theater. Originally scheduled for an engagement through April 29, Admissions will now run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater through May 6. Daniel Aukin directs a cast led by Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Andrew Garman and Ben Edelman.



In Admissions, Sherri Rosen-Mason (Hecht) is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband (Garman), the school's headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son (Edelman) sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.



The cast also includes Ann McDonough and Sally Murphy. Admissions features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Mark Barton and sound design by Ryan Rumery.