Broadway Grosses: Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel Serve Up a Box Office Boost at Waitress

It was an exciting week for fans of the beloved Broadway musical Waitress. The show's Tony-nominated composer, Sara Bareilles, returned to the stage in the central role of Jenna, joined by Tony winner Gavin Creel as love interest Dr. Pomatter. The new pairing paid off at the box office, with a gain of $539,472.00 from the previous week, filling the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to 92.38% capacity. Bareilles and Creel are scheduled to team up in the musical for a limited run through February 3, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to see them together onstage.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 13.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,157,730.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,053,032.50)
3. The Lion King ($1,848,667.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,536,166.56)
5. Wicked ($1,403,103.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($521,475.10)
4. The New One ($467,914.50)
3. The Waverly Gallery ($440,853.57)
2. True West ($423,166.30)
1. Choir Boy ($261,675.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.88%)
2. Come From Away (102.02%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.66%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.41%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (73.81%)
4. The New One (69.66%)
3. King Kong (65.81%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (65.30%)
1. Kinky Boots (60.17%)
Source: The Broadway League
