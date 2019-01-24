Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano Team Up in a True West for the Ages

A stirring new Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's True West opens at the American Airlines Theatre on January 24. James Macdonald directs the Broadway production, which began previews on December 27. Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano star.



True West follows two brothers who have more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues—and each other.



Completing the cast is Marylouise Burke as Mom and Gary Wilmes as Saul Kimmer. The creative team includes Mimi Lien (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design) and Jane Cox (lighting design).



To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the show's leading stars lending their talent to the re-envisioning of an American theater classic.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.