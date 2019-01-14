Sponsored
Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock & More Stage Stars Join Ryan Murphy's Cuckoo's Nest Prequel Ratched

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 15, 2019
An A-list group of theater alums have signed on for Netflix's Ratched, Ryan Murphy's new series starring Emmy-winning Broadway alum Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story, The Glass Menagerie). Ratched follows the origin story of Nurse Ratched (to be played by Paulson) of Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Joining Paulson in the cast will be two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon (The Little Foxes), two-time Tony winner Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Tony winner Amanda Plummer (Agnes of God), Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (Othello), Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon), Charlie Carver (The Boys in the Band), Hunter Parrish (Spring Awakening), Oscar nominee Judy Davis (Husbands and Wives), Oscar nominee Sharon Stone (The New Pope) and Emmy nominee Finn Wittrock (The Glass Menagerie).

The two-season 18-episode series will premiere in 2020.

At long last I can talk about how over the cuckoos nest I am to be a part of this crazily exciting show. The @mrrpmurphy ship sails on, and I’m so proud to be onboard. ・・・ "RATCHED" on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks. On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast...a true murderers’ row of talent. So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with. The Ratched Principal Players, in alphabetical order: JON JON BRIONES, CHARLIE CARVER, JUDY DAVIS, HARRIET HARRIS, CYNTHIA NIXON, HUNTER PARRISH, AMANDA PLUMMER, COREY STOLL, SHARON STONE AND FINN WITTROCK. More to come, but come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT.

