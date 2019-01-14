Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock & More Stage Stars Join Ryan Murphy's Cuckoo's Nest Prequel Ratched

View this post on Instagram

At long last I can talk about how over the cuckoos nest I am to be a part of this crazily exciting show. The @mrrpmurphy ship sails on, and I’m so proud to be onboard. ・・・ "RATCHED" on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks. On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast...a true murderers’ row of talent. So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with. The Ratched Principal Players, in alphabetical order: JON JON BRIONES, CHARLIE CARVER, JUDY DAVIS, HARRIET HARRIS, CYNTHIA NIXON, HUNTER PARRISH, AMANDA PLUMMER, COREY STOLL, SHARON STONE AND FINN WITTROCK. More to come, but come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT.