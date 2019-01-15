Odds & Ends: Billy Porter to Star in His New Play Remember to Live & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Billy Porter to Star in His New Play Remember to Live

On the heels of receiving his first Golden Globe nomination for Pose, Tony winner Billy Porter has set a stage return in Remember to Live, a new play written by and starring Porter, set premiere at the Cherry Lane Theatre this fall. Sheryl Kaller, who directed Porter's 2014 play While I Yet Live, will helm this Primary Stages production, set to run from October 29 through December 22. Seen through the eyes of an African-American gay filmmaker with a troubled sexual history, Remember to Live offers a frank look at the lives of five gay men who, having lived through the AIDS crisis, now find themselves balancing a fraught relationship towards sex and intimacy as ever-evolving gay men within the intensely challenging amorality of our current administration. Additional casting will be announced soon. For a look at the full 2019-2020 Primary Stages season, click here.



Come From Away's Tamika Lawrence to Open NYC Women's March with National Anthem

Power-voiced Come From Away player Tamika Lawrence will lend her talent to the upcoming Women's March in New York City on January 19. Lawrence has been selected to sing the National Anthem on the stage at Columbus Circle on that day at 11:15am. In addition to her current turn in Come From Away, Lawrence has been seen onstage in Gettin' the Band Back Together, If/Then, Beautiful, Matilda and The Book of Mormon.



Site-Specific The Courtroom, with Ruthie Ann Miles & Kathleen Chalfant, Extends Run

An extension has been announced through February 1 for the upcoming site-specific play The Courtroom, penned by Tony nominee Arian Moayed and directed by Lee Sunday Evans. The new theatrical event, arranged from real court transcripts, is a reenactment of deportation proceedings to be presented in courtrooms throughout in New York City. The previously announced cast will include Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant, Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Linda Powell and Kristin Villanueva. Free tickets and a full schedule of performance dates and locations are available here.