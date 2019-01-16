Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Tells the Story of Tonight with Jimmy Fallon in Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit Hamilton is thrilling audiences at Puerto Rico's Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center for a limited run through January 27. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon visited the musical's PR company on January 15 for a tribute to the island and a performance of "The Story of Tonight" alongside Miranda and his co-stars. Watch the performance below, check out Fallon's interview with Miranda on the Hamilton set and make plans soon to experience the musical sensation in a city near you.



