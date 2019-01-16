SpongeBob's Kyle Jarrow & Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh Developing Musical Based on Nick Hornby Novel Slam

Nick Hornby's acclaimed 2007 novel Slam is being made into a musical. The new project is to feature a book by Tony nominee Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants) with music and lyrics by Mark Mothersbaugh (co-founder of the new wave band Devo). Pro-skater Tony Hawk, who is featured as a character in the novel, will develop original skate choreography for the piece. Slam is currently aiming to debut on Broadway in the 2020-2021 season.



Slam is a coming-of-age story about 17-year-old Sam, a kid from a troubled background who finds refuge and hope in the world of skateboarding. When he falls in love for the first time, with a girl named Alicia, it seems like everything's looking up—until she gets unexpectedly pregnant. Suddenly Sam has to grow up fast. Along the way, he finds guidance through imagined conversations with Tony Hawk, his idol.



Further details on a premiere production will be announced at a later date.