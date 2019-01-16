Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

David Henry Hwang to Pen Live-Action Hunchback of Notre Dame Film; Josh Gad Eyes Title Role

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 16, 2019
David Henry Hwang
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

There's more life yet for The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The beloved 1996 animated film which was adapted into an acclaimed stage musical will now appear as a live-action movie, with a script adapted by Tony winner David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly). Tony nominee Josh Gad is co-producing; the Book of Mormon original might also appear in the film as Quasimodo, according to Deadline.

The new movie will feature the original music and lyrics of Tony winner Alan Menken (Newsies) and Tony nominee Stephen Schwartz (Wicked). The latest adaptation will draw inspiration from the animated film, but not from the stage production, which appeared at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse in 2015 featuring Michael Arden as Quasimodo and Ciara Renée as Esmerelda.

Based on the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo, Hunchback follows Quasimodo, a deformed bell ringer at the Notre Dame cathedral, and his unlikely relationship with the gypsy Esmeralda. 

Additional details, including full casting and a release date, are forthcoming.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Carol Channing, Beloved Original Star of Hello, Dolly!, Dead at 97
  2. Frozen Announces Casting Gender Swap: Ryann Redmond to Play Olaf
  3. Ariana DeBose to Play Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. The Prom Standout Isabelle McCalla on Writing a Paper on Co-Star Beth Leavel & More
  5. Brittney Johnson Becomes First Woman of Color to Play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters