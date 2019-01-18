Sponsored
New York Giants Legend Tiki Barber Makes Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 18, 2019
Tiki Barber
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tiki Barber, a former American Football running back who played for the New York Giants for ten seasons, makes his Broadway debut as Don in Kinky Boots beginning on January 18 for a limited run through March 3. Barber succeeds original cast member Daniel Stewart Sherman, who is taking a temporary leave to appear in the world premiere musical My Very Own British Invasion at Paper Mill Playhouse. He will return to the role of Don on March 4 and stay through the show's final performance on April 7.

"I am so excited to be making my Broadway debut in Kinky Boots," said Barber. "I was very fortunate to be part of the New York Giants for ten years and feel incredibly lucky to be joining another New York institution: Broadway."

Barber serves as co-host of CBS Sports Radio's national afternoon program Tiki & Tierney alongside broadcast partner Brandon Tierney. In 2010, he was inducted into the New York Giants Inaugural Ring of Honor class, and in 2011, he was enshrined into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Barber joins a principal cast led by Callum Francis as Lola, Andy Kelso as Charlie Price, Carrie St. Louis as Lauren and Caroline Bowman as Nicola.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Newsletters