Billy Crudup & Carey Mulligan's Advice to Jake Gyllenhaal on Performing a Solo Monologue: 'Don't Do It'

New York stage alum Jake Gyllenhaal is gearing up for a return to the stage in Sea Wall/A Life, a pair of monologues to be performed with Tom Sturridge at off-Broadway's Public Theater. Gyllenhaal paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 16 to chat about performing a solo piece onstage for the first time and his excitement about this particular project. "It's a one-man monologue with two men," explained Gyllenhaal, telling Colbert that he'd actually spoken with Billy Crudup—who'd had great success with the solo play Harry Clarke, and Carey Mulligan, who earned raves for Boys and Girls—about tacking this unique form of theater. Their blunt advice: "Don't do it. Can you get out of it?!" Gyllenhaal remembered laughing. Jokey advice aside, Gyllenhaal is aiming for a theatrical return the likes of Crudup's and Mulligan's, filled with great acclaim and enamored crowds. Watch Gyllenhaal below and make plans soon to experience Sea Wall/A Life at the Public.



