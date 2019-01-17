Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Billy Crudup & Carey Mulligan's Advice to Jake Gyllenhaal on Performing a Solo Monologue: 'Don't Do It'

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 17, 2019
Jake Gyllenhaal
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

New York stage alum Jake Gyllenhaal is gearing up for a return to the stage in Sea Wall/A Life, a pair of monologues to be performed with Tom Sturridge at off-Broadway's Public Theater. Gyllenhaal paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 16 to chat about performing a solo piece onstage for the first time and his excitement about this particular project. "It's a one-man monologue with two men," explained Gyllenhaal, telling Colbert that he'd actually spoken with Billy Crudup—who'd had great success with the solo play Harry Clarke, and Carey Mulligan, who earned raves for Boys and Girls—about tacking this unique form of theater. Their blunt advice: "Don't do it. Can you get out of it?!" Gyllenhaal remembered laughing. Jokey advice aside, Gyllenhaal is aiming for a theatrical return the likes of Crudup's and Mulligan's, filled with great acclaim and enamored crowds. Watch Gyllenhaal below and make plans soon to experience Sea Wall/A Life at the Public.

Sea Wall / A Life

Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhall lead this must-see evening of dramatic storytelling.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Andrew Barth Feldman on Keeping His Dear Evan Hansen Casting News a Secret
  2. Frozen Announces Casting Gender Swap: Ryann Redmond to Play Olaf
  3. Ariana DeBose to Play Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. The Prom Standout Isabelle McCalla on Writing a Paper on Co-Star Beth Leavel & More
  5. Farewell, Carol! A Memorial to Broadway Icon Carol Channing

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters